Balochistan govt shuts parks, other public spaces to curb virus spread

QUETTA: As a precaution to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Balochistan government decided to close parks, shrines, and other public places across the province, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

According to a notification put out by the provincial home department, all parks, shrines and clubs across the province will remain closed for three weeks.

The closure is aimed at preventing the coronavirus spreading in the province that has so far reported 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Also Read: Sindh govt orders closure of all restaurants, shopping malls for 15 days

It is to mention here that the number of coronavirus cases has increased to 247 in Pakistan.

The count rose to 247 after the emergence of new cases in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The Sindh government reported the highest count of 172 cases, Punjab 26 and Balochistan 16 as of Tuesday evening.

Also Read: Virus not ‘produced’ in Taftan, came from Iran’: Balochistan CM hits out at detractors

Comments

comments