Parliament best forum to resolve political issues: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday asked the opposition parties to resolve the political issues through parliament instead of creating chaos on the streets, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Usman Buzdar said that politics of anarchy and confrontation was not beneficial for the country. He urged the opposition to show political maturity and added that their undemocratic behavior will harm the image of Pakistan in the world.

People showed their loyalty to the country by rejecting the politics of anarchy, he added. The chief minister said that masses desired progress and prosperity in the country.

Read More: Shaukat Yousafzai criticises Fazal over his Azadi March speech

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had said prime minister will not resign on the demand of few thousands of people.

Reacting on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal Chief Fazal-ur-Rehman’s speech of Azadi March, Shaukat Yousafzai had said the JUI-F chief and the opposition leaders should refrain from criticising institutions.

He had said Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected through parliamentary system and he will not resign on demand of few thousands of people, protesting in the federal capital.

