Parliament’s joint session to send strong message on IoK situation: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said joint Parliament will send across a strong message to the world that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to media outside Parliament House, she said the ongoing two-day special parliamentary session on the situation in occupied Kashmir and India’s move to revoke Article 370 should give a united stance of Pakistan.

The special assistant said the opposition should not do politics on the issue, and it should voice with the government in condemnation of the recent Indian acts.

Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is contacting various world leaders on the developments in India on Kashmir.

She said Pakistan will forcefully present the case of Kashmir at every relevant international forum.

The SAPM said the Indian government’s move of revoking Article 370 is disrespect and violation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

She said the United Nations should seek answer from India for this act to ensure the protection of its resolutions on the issue.

