Parliamentary body to mull over names for CEC appointment on Dec 09

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee meeting is summoned on December 09 (Monday) to mull over the names floated from the government and opposition sides for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari at the Parliament House on Monday in the afternoon.

The meeting would discuss six names floated from both the sides.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested three names for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner including Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jaleel Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar for the post.

On the other hand, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) also finalised the three names after the Prime Minister Imran Khan gave assent to the names in a meeting with Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The names include incumbent ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob and two former bureaucrats Abbas Mekan and Arif Khan.

Read More: Dragging CEC appointment case to SC unnecessary: Shibli Faraz

The parliamentary committee would also mull over 12 names proposed from both the sides for the appointment of two election commission members each from Sindh and Balochistan.

A change was also made in the parliamentary body after PML-N lawmaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi replaced his party lawmaker Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has resumed the hearing of a petition challenging the appointment of the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah remarked: “Parliament has been elected by the nationals. Opposition parties have moved to the Supreme Court (SC) despite all things are going in the right direction. You should resolve issues through the parliament. Several matters had not dealt rightfully in past. Everyone has a responsibility and a duty to perform.”

