Parliamentary Committee on forced conversions formed

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee has been formed for legislation over the issue of forced conversion and the rights of religious minorities in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chairman Senate has constituted a 22-member parliamentary committee to work on legislation to prevent the forced conversion of minorities.

A notification to the effect has been issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The committee will decide its terms of reference (ToRs) in its first meeting, the notification said.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani formed the committee after thorough consultations with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq.

The parliamentary body comprises of 22 members also included Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The committee also includes senators Ashok Kumar, Sikandar Mandhro, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Muhammad Ali Khan Saif .

National Assembly members Shunila Ruth, Jai Parkash, Lal Chand, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr Darshan, Keshoo Mal Kheeal Das, Shagufta Jumani, Ramesh Lal, Naveed Amir Jeeva and Abdul Wasay are also members of the parliamentary body.

