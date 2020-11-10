Parliamentary leaders’ meeting for briefing on national security postponed

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of parliamentary leaders summoned by Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser for a briefing on the prevailing security situation has been postponed, the NA secretariat said on Tuesday.

The NA speaker had convened a meeting of lawmakers of both upper and lower houses of Parliament on Wednesday at 2pm wherein military officials were to brief them on the security situation.

“The meeting of parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate under NA Speaker Asad Qaiser postponed,” the NA secretariat said in a tweet. A briefing on the national security situation was to be held in the session, it said.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی اسد قیصر کی زیرِ صدارت قومی اسمبلی اور سینیٹ میں پارلیمانی رہنماؤں کا مورخہ 11 نومبر کو ہونے والا اجلاس ملتوی.

اجلاس میں قومی سلامتی کے امور پر بریفنگ ہونی تھی۔

قومی اسمبلی سیکرٹیریٹ نے اجلاس کے ملتوی ہونے کا نوٹس جاری کر دیا ہے@RadioPakistan @appcsocialmedia — National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) November 10, 2020

A formal invitation for the meeting was extended to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader Asad Mahmood, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Balochistan National Party Chief Akhtar Mengal, MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Balochistan National Party leader Khalid Hussain Magsi, Grand Democratic Alliance leader Ghaus Bakhsh Khan Mahr, Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti were also invited to the high-level moot.

