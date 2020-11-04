Parrot saves owner from house fire by repeatedly shouting his name

A parrot saved owner from a devastating house fire in Brisbane, Australia by repeatedly yelling his name even before the smoke detectors started buzzing.

The house located on Salstone Street at Kangaroo Point was completely gutted but its owner, Anton Nguyen, managed to escape the flames.

“I heard a bang and Eric — my parrot — he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke. I grabbed Eric, opened the door, and looked to the back of the house, and saw some flames. And so I’ve grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs,” Anton told ABC News.

Anton Nguyen added that he did not hear the smoke alarm go off when his parrot started screaming his name.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Inspector Cam Thomas said the parrot squawked ‘Anton! Anton!’, giving the owner enough time to escape the burning house.

Although the house was gutted, the fire service managed to contain the fire to just one property.

“The fire’s pretty much well engulfed the whole premise, with exposures on the left-hand side that have needed protecting with some blistering on the exterior,” said Cam Thomas.

