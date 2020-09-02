A singing parrot stunned visitors by delivering a rendition of Beyoncé’s hit song ‘If I Were a Boy’ at a wildlife park in Boston, Lincolnshire.

The 9-year-old parrot, who goes by the name Chico, is very popular in the park for his ability to sing tunes of popular songs and his latest rendition of a song has gone massively viral on social media.

The parrot, who arrived at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park 18 months ago, can be heard hitting all the right notes as he sings the opening lines to the 2008 hit while visitors chuckle in the background.

The talented bird can also mimic other pop tracks.

“After more than 25 years working with these amazing birds, they still never cease to amaze me,” said Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nichols.

Video of Chico performing the Beyonce track has been viewed over 10,000 times since being uploaded last week.

