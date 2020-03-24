Partial lockdown imposed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a step to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Islamabad district administration on Tuesday imposed partial lockdown in the capital city, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the district administration banned all kinds of public gathering and ordered to shut markets, shopping malls, restaurants and private officer for unidentified period.

The authority suspended public transport in the capital city whereas Metro service will be available from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm daily.

Earlier on March 22, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had notified new measures in an effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the capital city.

According to details, the civic administration had ordered the closure of all shopping malls, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes and other food outlets, in Islamabad for a week.

All shops will shut by 8pm. However, this restriction will not apply to pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, grocery stores, Karyana stores, bakeries, Tandoors, milk shops, petrol pumps, chicken and meats.

