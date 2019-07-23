Parts of Karachi affected by rain still deprived of power

KARACHI: K-Electric failed to restore power supply to various parts of Karachi despite a passage of more than 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the power supply that was disrupted last night after light rain hit Karachi on Monday night could not be restored so far in Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, North Karachi, Koranig, Quaidabad and other areas of the city.

People of the affected areas said, “K-Electric has not removed the faults despite several complaints,” The power supply to the bulk of the metropolis areas was restored by K-Electric, while few are still being reported without it.

The prolonged power breakdown continued tormenting people in the affected areas of the metropolis all day amid the hot summer.

It is pertinent to mention here that a major power breakdown had hit Karachi plunging it into darkness after the city had received light rain on Monday night.

Earlier on June 22, heavy rainfall had lashed in different areas of the city along with gusty winds, providing relief to karachiites after the continuous spell of an extensive heat wave.

Heavy to moderate rainfall had been reported in Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Liaqatabad, Kharadar, Sharah-e-Faisal, Malir, New Karachi Gulzar e Hijiri, Gulshan e Iqbal and other areas of Karachi.

