Parts of Karachi receive light rainfall or drizzle

KARACHI: Some parts of the port city received rainfall and drizzle after earlier forecast of a hot and humid weather, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reports, Surjani Town and North Karachi areas today received light rainfall or drizzling.

Moreover, drizzling also reported along the Super Highway and at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted partly cloudy or cloudy weather in most parts of Sindh and likely rain and thunderstorm at scattered places in Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts. The met office had also forecast isolated thundershower along coastal areas of Sindh.

The weather department, in its current weather report has forecast light rainfall or drizzle in Karachi and other other parts of Sindh’s coastal belt.

Under the influence of low pressure over Indian Gujarat, isolated light rain with thunderstorm is likely to occur in Tharparker, Badin and Thatta districts, the met office said in its report this morning.

The low pressure area over Indian Gujarat has weakened and now lies over northeast Arabian Sea adjoining to the Indian state, according to the weather report.

Karachi is undergoing a spell of humid weather due to suspension of sea breeze, the met office previously said.

