Parts of Karachi without electricity for eight hours

KARACHI: Electricity supply of various areas of Karachi remained suspended for more than eight hours on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, despite a span of eight hours, K-Electric, the sole electricity supply company in Karachi, failed to restore power supply in some areas of the metropolis.

Several areas of Karachi including Baldia Town, Qaim Khani, Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Liaquatabad and others areas remained without electricity since 5pm today

Earlier on August 30, several areas in Karachi were still without electricity for more than two days after unprecedented rains lashed the city.

Read More: Various parts of Karachi without electricity for over 60 hours

Even after 60 hours, K-Electric, the sole electricity supply company in Karachi, had failed to restore power supply in some areas of the metropolis.

The parts of Karachi which were still without power include Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Quaidabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Baldia Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Gulberg, Sadar, Burns Road, Jacob Lines, Regal Chowk, Gulshan-e-Hadid and MA Jinnah road.

