Parts of Karachi affected by rain still deprived of electricity

KARACHI: K-Electric has failed to restore power supply to different areas of Malir despite passage of more than 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

People living in areas of Moenabad, Extension, Railway Housing Society and Model Town facing difficulties as the city’s sole power supplier, has failed to restore power supply that was disrupted last night after heavy rain.

“K-Electric has not removed the faults despite several complaints,” people of the affected areas said.

As soon as the rain started on Sunday night, many of the areas were plunged into darkness. The power supply to the bulk of the metropolis areas was restored by K-Electric, while few are still being reported without it.

Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in North Nazimabad, I. I. Chundrigar Road, North Karachi, Liaqatabad, Federal B Area, Kharadar, Sharah-e-Faisal, Malir, New Karachi and adjoining areas which turned the weather chillier.

An unidentified man died of electrocution in Jubilee Furniture Market amid short spell of heavy rain in the city. His body was moved to nearby hospital, according to rescue officials.

While, a girl was injured in a traffic accident, when a speeding car rammed into the sidewalk on Shahrah-e-Faisal. She was subsequently moved to a local hospital; however, her condition was termed out of danger.

A cold wave rolled in across Pakistan again on Sunday morning as snowfall was reported in several areas while it rained in other regions.

