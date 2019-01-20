Parts of Karachi receive light rain, weather turns chilly

KARACHI: The weather turned chilly after different parts of Karachi received light rain on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

Different parts of the city are reported to have received light rain, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Baldia Town and other areas of the city.

In its daily weather report, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that a well marked westerly wave was affecting the country and likely to persists till Tuesday.

PMD said that widespread rain with snowfall over hills is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Quetta, Islamabad, Hyderabad and other parts of the country tonight. However, the met office said that light rain was also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Multan divisions on Sunday.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

According to met office, widespread rain with snowfall over hills is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

While at isolated places in Sargodha, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions.

Snowfall (moderate to heavy intensity) over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

Earlier, Pakistan Metrological Department, on January 19, had predicted that widespread to moderate rain was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other parts of the country from Sunday.

According to the PMD, rain was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

