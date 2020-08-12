Parts of Karachi receive light showers

KARACHI: Weather turned pleasant as parts of Karachi received light showers on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, drizzling was reported in the city’s areas of Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Site, Federal B Area, and other areas of the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon that started on Thursday in the Metropolis and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc. Several areas of the city were submerged with rainwater.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the port city in the last 35 days during the four monsoon rain spells that played havoc in the city.

The Edhi Foundation has released a report about the electrocution deaths reported in the port city in the last two months during the monsoon rains.

According to a report, 26 people died due to electrocution in different areas of the city in the month of July. Similarly, 13 people electrocuted to death in Karachi during the month of August.

