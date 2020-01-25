Party Funding Case: Imran Khan challenges IHC decision in SC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged the Islamabad High Court decision with regard to the PTI membership of Akbar S. Babar in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The prime minister has challenged the IHC decision as the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petition in the apex court said that Akbar S. Babar have no links with the PTI since Year 2011. Babar had informed in an email about his resigning from the party, the petition said.

“The Islamabad High Court in its decision termed Akbar S. Babar a member of the PTI,” according to the petition. “The high court could not decide a matter on the basis of disputed facts while exercising powers under Article 199.”

“Akbar S. Babar is not an affected party in PTI funding case,” the petition argued.

The IHC didn’t take into account the decision of the Supreme Court, petition said. ” Akbar S. Babar’s appearing before the scrutiny committee is against the law. He is not an affected party so as the election commission could not hear the case on his petition”.

Imran Khan has pleaded to the apex court to declare the Islamabad High Court’s decision with regard to Akbar S. Babar’s membership of PTI as null and void.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition in the high court on Nov. 7 to challenge the ECP’s October 10 decision which had rejected the party’s applications against an audit of its foreign funding.

PTI writ petition filed in the IHC had challenged the ECP scrutiny committee to audit the party’s foreign funding and PTI membership of Akbar S. Babar, was dismissed by a bench of the high court in July last year.

Comments

comments