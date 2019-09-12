Post-mortem report of slain ex-MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill released

LAHORE: The post-mortem report of the slain former member of provincial assembly, Parveen Sikandar Gill, was released on Thursday, stating that her death was caused by multiple strikes on head by heavy object.

According to the post-mortem report, the primary cause of Gill’s death was two strikes on her head by a heavy object and later the killer tied her neck with a rope, whereas, torture marks were also found on her body.

The cold-blooded murderer also tied her hands and feet with rope during the inhumane act, the report stated.

Earlier on September 5, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Parveen Sikandar Gill, had been murdered inside her residence.

Read More: Police fail to make any arrest in murder case of Parveen Sikandar Gill

Police investigators had reached the crime scene and initiated a thorough probe into the incident.

According to initial reports, the slain leader was residing at the upper portion of her house, whereas, Gill’s brother was living on the ground floor.

Police officials expressed suspicion of ‘personal enmity’ which led to the murder of the PML-Q leader.

Investigators said that Gill was 60-year-old and marks of rope were found on her throat.

However, the police department had failed to make any arrest in the murder case till September 8.

