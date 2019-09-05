Web Analytics
PML-Q leader murdered inside her house: police

LAHORE: A leader of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), Parveen Sikandar Gill, has been murdered inside her residence, police officials said on Thursday.

Police investigators have reached the crime scene and initiated a thorough probe into the incident.

Parveen Sikandar Gill murdered

According to initial reports, the slain leader was residing at the upper portion of her house, whereas, Gill’s brother was living on the ground floor.

Police officials expressed suspicion of ‘personal enmity’ which led to the murder of the PML-Q leader.

Investigators said that Gill was 60-year-old and marks of rope were found on her throat.

