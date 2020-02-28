Govt to pass on fruit of improving economy to masses: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Expressing satisfaction over positive economic indicators, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed that the government will pass on the fruit of improving economy to the common man, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review overall economic situation of the country, PM Imran said that the PTI-led government taking measures to provide every possible relief to the vulnerable segment of the society.

Criticizing the former rulers over their alleged mega corruption, the prime minister said the masses were paying for the wrong policies of the past governments.

He said that government’s policies are now bearing fruit and added that all economic indicators are on the positive trajectory.

Earlier on January 30, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan’s economy had stabilized and is on the path for sustained growth, over a longer trajectory.

Addressing the inaugural session of Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan had all the ingredients to become a twenty-first-century success.

He had said, “With resolute action, we have turned the tide against the scourge of terrorism and transformative structural reforms are turning challenges into opportunities.”

The foreign minister had said Pakistan was known to possess 92 minerals, of which 52 are commercially exploited.

