Passenger aircraft’s windscreen cracks on landing at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Cracks appeared in the windscreen of a private airline’s passenger aircraft during landing at the New Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

According to sources at the airport, the windscreen of the flight travelling from Karachi to Islamabad cracked as the plane touched down on the runway. However, the pilot of the plane managed to land it safely.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart from the Islamabad airport for Karachi this evening, but it has now been grounded for the time being.

Last year in April, a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-370 had landed safely at the Islamabad International Airport after its windscreen cracked mid-air owing to low pressure of oxygen.

The cabin of the plane heading from Karachi to Islamabad experienced a drop in pressure of oxygen mid-air. As a result, a windscreen of the plane developed cracks. However, the pilot of the aircraft landed the plane safely at the Islamabad airport as all passengers remained unhurt.

