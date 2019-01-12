Passenger boarding bridge at Karachi airport declared ‘dangerous’

KARACHI: The technical committee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has declared passenger boarding bridge at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi as ‘dangerous’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Committee recommended immediate replacement of the bridge to prevent any incident.

The CAA had launched an investigation about safety standards of boarding bridges at different airports after one such bridge collapsed at the new Islamabad Airport, however no loss of life occurred. The CAA confirmed before a parliamentary committee on Jan 3 that the passenger boarding bridge that collapsed at the Islamabad airport last year was because of a design fault.

The foreign firm that had installed bridge at the Karachi airport has been summoned by the CAA on January 14.

CAA officials say that any incident could occur if the boarding bridge was not changed forthwith.

On October 9, 2018, a passenger boarding bridge collapsed at the Islamabad International Airport, however no serious damage was reported.

An unidentified man was injured after the aerobridge collapsed at the airport. It’s not clear whether the man injured in the accident was standing on the boarding bridge or was somewhere around it. The CAA had initiated an inquiry after the incident.

The new Islamabad airport was inaugurated on May 1 this year, after months of delay. The new airport is located 30km away from central Islamabad, and its construction work had started in April 2007.

The airport has a modular design which enables it to handle nine million passengers and 50,000 metric tons of cargo initially.

