At least 32 dead as passenger bus falls into canal in India

SIDHI, Madhya Pradesh: At least 32 people have lost their lives following horrible road accident after a passenger bus fell off a bridge into a canal in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

More people are feared to be drowned as about 60 passengers were on board the bus which fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning at around 7:30 am local time. Seven people have been rescued besides the recovery of dozens of dead bodies.

According to local media reports, the private passenger bus was going to Satna from Sidhi which fell into the Sharda canal.

An eye witness told media that the bus sank completely into the water and was not visible in the morning hours. After stopping the release of water into the canal by the district administration from Banganga project, two cranes pulled out the bus after the water level came down.

The accident led to the cancellation of the key event of a housing project which was to be virtually attended by union home minister. The government made an announcement to give compensation money to the deceased people.

