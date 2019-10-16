NAUSHAHRO FEROZ: A passenger bus upturned near Moro in Naushahro Feroz district leaving five people dead and 20 others injured, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Another passenger later succumbed to his injuries in hospital increasing the death toll in the mishap to six. The dead bodies of six passengers were sent to the native areas of deceased, police officials said.

The passenger vehicle overturned due to reckless driving, police said.

The police and rescue personnel reached to the spot of the accident and transferred dead bodies and injured to Taluka Hospital Moro, according to police.

Four injured passengers in precarious condition were transferred to Nawabshah hospital for medical attendance, officials said.

The ill-fated bus was carrying pilgrims to a shrine when it upturned due to over-speed, sources further said.

According to an estimate, around 9,000 road accidents are reported every year in Pakistan claiming thousands human lives.

Most of the road accidents could be attributed to human error, poor infrastructure and deteriorating condition of roads and unfit vehicles, experts said.

They said it was a dire need in the country to improve the road infrastructure.

