Passenger dies after jumping from 10th floor of cruise ship

A man died after jumping off the 10th floor of a cruise liner as it was anchored off Puerto Rico’s north shore, however, the motive behind the incident was not yet known.

The incident took place when Royal Caribbean cruise, ‘Oasis of the Seas’ having the capacity to carrying over 6,000 people, was moored just off Puerto Rico’s north shore.

Later, the US Coast Guard and local authorities launched a search for the man in San Juan Bay late on Wednesday evening after reports a person had gone overboard on the Oasis of the Seas ship.

Divers found the dead body of a while male after an hour long search. The cruise ship was chartered for a week long cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Daily Mail UK reported.

Passengers on board the cruise ship said an announcement was made shortly after and a roll call taken in an attempt to establish who the man was.

