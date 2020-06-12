Passenger dies on train, remains unnoticed for hours

A 60-year-old passenger died of heart attack on train at the start of its journey and sat dead for more than five hours before being noticed by anyone.

The man who was travelling to Bournemouth from Manchester Piccadilly remained unnoticed for five hours after being died of heart attack on a cross country train.

He was due to disembark eight later after boarding the train at 18:27, however, he was left in his seat for 250 miles until the final stop on Saturday.

A cleaner at the depot discovered the man sitting dead in his seat on the final stop, DailyMail UK reported. It is pertinent to mention here that train officials have been restricted to interact with passengers during journeys as precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

After the imposition of strict laws, the conductors have been ordered not to interact with passengers. Following the orders, the conductors were no more moving through the carriages to check tickets besides making sure that everyone is fine.

According to The Sun, the conductors stayed at the rear in their office during the rest of the journey and their only task is to despatch trains safely.

The report further said that the new policy resulted in an elderly passenger suffering from dementia, who was travelling from ­Birmingham New Street to Exeter in a two hour, 30 minute journey, missing her stop and ending up in Plymouth more than an hour away.

