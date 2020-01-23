Passenger involved in brawl with plane crew nabbed at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: In yet another incident of a brawl between the crew members and a passenger during a flight, the Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel on Thursday arrested a man as the plane landed at the Islamabad International Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a passenger got physically involved with the crew members of an Islamabad-bound flight of a private airline from Dubai.

The crew members informed the captain of the plane regarding the incident, who conveyed the authorities regarding it before landing at the airport.

As soon as the plane touched down at the federal capital’s airport, the ASF authorities nabbed the passenger involved in the brawl and shifted him to another location for probe into his actions.

Earlier in the day, the administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued guidelines for the cabin crew and passengers after the incident of a fight between travellers and staffer during a foreign flight.

Read More: Passengers get into a brawl with PIA staffer during flight

In order to resolve the issue of bulkhead seats, the administration issued special instructions to the flight attendants after writing a letter to cabin crew members sent by the PIA’s Manager Flight Services.

The manager pointed out that few passengers engage into fight and misconduct with crew members after occupying the bulkhead seats of the aircraft without paying additional charges which led to delay of flights and troubles to other travellers as well.

Flight attendants have been directed to maintain discipline while dealing with the passengers for the payment of additional charges of the seats. It is advised that flight supervisor should play a role in resolving the matter between passengers and cabin crew.

