KABUL: A plane operated by Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana crashed in the country’s central Ghazni province, senior Afghan officials said on Monday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Ghazni city, said: “A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time.”

The number of casualties was unclear, a second official told Reuters.

Ariana Airlines, however, denied the reports of any plane crash.The airline announced on its Facebook page that all reports regarding the crash are false.

قابل توجه هموطنان عزیز !خبری که مبنی بر سقوط یک فروند طیاره د آریاناافغان هوایی شرکت در تعداد از رسانه ها نشر گردیده حقیقت نداشته ، تمامی پرواز های دآریانا افغان هوای شرکت به شکل نورمال انجام شده است ! Posted by Ariana Afghan Airlines on Monday, January 27, 2020

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

