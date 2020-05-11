ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistanis returning from abroad will immediately undergo coronavirus test after landing, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said that the policy regarding the coronavirus has been changed consultation with all the provinces.

“Coronavirus test of the returning Pakistanis will be conducted soon after their landing in the country. Those who test negative will be sent home while people with positive tests will be quarantined either at government facilities or at their homes,” he added.

He said the government plans to bring back home about 12000 Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries in the next 10 days.

Moeed Yusuf said about 20,000 stranded Pakistanis have so far been brought back home while 110,000 other Pakistanis in foreign countries desire to return home.

“On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is striving to bring maximum stranded Pakistanis back home at the earliest,” he said and added the government plans to operationalize Sialkot and Quetta airports as well in coming days.

Earlier on May 2, he said that govt making all-out efforts to bring back stranded Pakistanis in a safe manner.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, the PM’s aide on national security said that more than 15,000 nationals have been brought back to Pakistan from various countries through special flights.

“Government is striving hard to bring back more nationals to Pakistan stranded in several countries,” he said and added 100,000 more stranded Pakistani nationals have contacted the authorities and all of them would be brought back to Pakistan in a safe manner.

