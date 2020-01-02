Passenger tossing ‘good luck’ coins at airplane’s engine fined heavily

A Chinese passenger has been ordered to pay an airline company a heavy fine after he was found throwing coins at the airplane’s engine as it was starting up before flight.

The act caused immediate action when subsequently resulted in the cancelation of flight, 160 passengers were stuck overnight due to the actions of one man.

The 28-year-old man, named Lu Chao, was traveling by air for the first time with his wife and son when he tossed the coins towards the aircraft in eastern China, according to a regional court.

Lu Chao was fined more than £13,000 as compensation after throwing two coins at the plane’s engine.

All passengers set to travel with the domestic flight were left stranded at the airport and the carrier had to arrange overnight accommodation for them before they could take a replacement flight the next day, the court said.

Lu Chao was detained by Anqing Public Security Bureau for 10 days before being sued by the airline in May.

The superstitious man was traveling with his wife and one-year-old child and was hoping for a safe journey and good luck when he threw the money, Anqing police said in a statement.

It said the incident had affected 160 odd passengers and costed the airline nearly 140,000 yuan (£16,000).

The company filed a lawsuit against Mr. Lu on May 13 after the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

