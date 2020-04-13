LAHORE: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced on Monday the passenger train services will remain suspended till April 24.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter handle, he said after great deliberations, the railways decided to run its passenger trains from April 25 or the 1st of the holy month of Ramazan.

Sheikh Rasheed said they would hold consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other higher authorities even before resuming the train services on April 25. In the meantime, train coaches will be used as quarantine centres to house Covid-19 patients, he added.

He said freight trains are being operated as per their schedule.

Earlier, on April 8, Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said the Pakistan Railways was ready to resume the train operations if the ongoing lockdown ends on April 14.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that there are few chances of the government lifting lockdown in the country on April 14, adding that if the Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed, the PR has planned to run 22 trains.

“We are bound by the government’s decision, but if this lockdown is over, Pakistan Railways will run 22 trains,” he maintained.

