In what appeared to be a disgusting act, a passenger was filmed during a flight removing dead skin from his left feet.

The video was shared on popular Instagram account, which often highlights some of the most disgusting things that travellers get up to, Passenger Shaming, with a message of Napoleon Hill that reads “Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.”

In the footage, the passenger was seen with their left feet propped up on their knee against the tray table during the flight.

They were filmed picking at their feet using both hands, concentrating on the heel.

The person filming the horrible scene then zoomed in on the act, with viewers being subjected to a close up of the person ripping a flap of dead skin – from what appears to be a popped blister – from their heel.

Meanwhile, another passenger sitting next to the offending flyer doesn’t seem to be taking any notice of the disgusting act.

The video has gone viral since it has been shared and during a day, it garnered over 130,000 views.

The netizens shared their annoyment over the act with some also calling for the summoning the police if that thing happens to anyone with them during the flight.

