KARACHI: Several passengers including children and women narrowly escaped an accident after a driver of the bus suffered a heart attack during driving at Karachi-Hyderabad M9 motorway, ARY News reported.

According to Motorway Police, a passenger bus moving towards Hyderabad to Karachi escaped a major accident when a driver of the bus suffered a heart attack during driving.

One of the passengers on board immediately made an emergency call to motorway police and sought help.

Upon being informed, the motorway police immediately reached the spot and provide first aid to the bus driver.

According to motorway police, the incident occurred near the Kathore intersection of the M9 motorway.

On September 28 last year, at least 17 lives had been killed as a van coming to Karachi from Hyderabad had overturned near the cerement factory at the motorway and caught the fire.

The injured driver of the Karachi bound passenger van claimed that a door-type object hit the tyres of the van. “I tried to avoid a hit from the object but lost control of the vehicle in the process,” Amir Abbasi said adding that the vehicle then slide down towards the pavement and overturned.

