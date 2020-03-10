Three passengers suspected of carrying coronavirus land at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Three more passengers who arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on Tuesday have been found suspected of carrying the coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the passengers arrived at the airport in a Saudi Airline flight, SV-704, from Jeddah and were treated as suspicious patients after they carried the symptoms of flu and fever.

The authorities shifted the passengers to an isolation ward, from where they were later transferred to a hospital for placing them in a quarantine.

Earlier in the day, two passengers were shifted to the isolation ward of a hospital upon arrival at the Karachi airport on Monday after they showed symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Knowledgeable sources relayed one of the flyers arrived from Duba via flight EA-600 while the other returned from Muscat via flight OV-291.

During their screening, they reported flu, fever and cough. They were shifted to the isolation ward of the Dow University Hospital Ojha in the port city.

A 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with novel coronavirus at a Quetta hospital on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 19 in the country.

Dr Shams, a focal person for the isolation ward, said the boy who arrived in Quetta from Iran via Taftan border last night tested positive for the disease at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

He hailed from Dadu district of Sindh province.

Comments

comments