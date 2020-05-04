More than 100 passengers who reach Islamabad test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: More than 100 passengers, who landed at Islamabad airport from Abu Dhabi, last week, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

On April 28, more than 200 passengers landed at the Islamabad airport via flight No- EY-321.

All the passengers were screened and were placed in the quarantine facility according to the SOPs set by the government in the wake of coronavirus.

The samples of the passengers were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH). According to the report more than 100 passengers have been tested positive.

Meanwhile, the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has completed preparations to bring back stranded Pakistanis in the United States (US).

Read more: Coronavirus cases reach 20,186 in Pakistan, 462 dead

The American airport authority allocated slot for PIA special flights, whereas, the national airline also completed its preparations for operating 12 flights to the US.

PIA will operate 12 special flights to the US on different destinations including New York, Chicago and New Jersey to repatriate nationals.

The first flight will take off from Islamabad airport for Washington on May 12. The Boeing 777 aircraft will depart for America without carrying any passenger from Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US transport department granted special permission to PIA for operating relief flights.

Comments

comments