Passengers offloaded from seized PIA plane to depart for Pakistan tonight

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday Pakistan’s High Commission in Malaysia is in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and PIA to address the issue of seizure of the airline’s aircraft in Kuala Lumpur.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said arrangements have been made to bring the passengers stuck at the Kuala Lumpur airport after being off-loaded from the national airline’s aircraft back home.

A private airline’s flight EK343 carrying them will depart for Pakistan tonight, he said.

Also Read: PIA aircraft ‘held back’ in Malaysia over legal dispute

“The passengers are being properly looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel to Pakistan have also been finalized. They will be departing Kuala Lumpur by EK 343 later tonight,” he said.

Earlier, a PIA spokesperson tweeted that the aircraft was held back by a local court in Malaysia “taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.”

“It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels,” he said.

