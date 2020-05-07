200 passengers at Peshawar airport test positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR: At least 200 more passengers who landed at Peshawar airport through special flights have tested positive for coronavirus, raising alarm among the authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) focal person, those who tested positive were among the 1200 passengers who returned recently from abroad via special flights at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

“We still await the results of over 700 passengers,” the CAA official said.

The focal person further said that the chief medical officer of the CAA and two supervisors were also among the virus-affectees.

He, however, said that it would not affect the flight operations at the airport as they had made alternative arrangements.

“We have completely shut down the medical and engineering sections at the airport,” the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 100 passengers, who landed at Islamabad airport from Abu Dhabi, last week, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On April 28, more than 200 passengers landed at the Islamabad airport via flight No- EY-321.

All the passengers were screened and were placed in the quarantine facility according to the SOPs set by the government in the wake of coronavirus.

The samples of the passengers were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH). According to the report more than 100 passengers have been tested positive.

Comments

comments