Two passers-by killed in Islamabad during police, muggers shootout

ISLAMABAD: A group of muggers on Saturday killed two passers-by in Islamabad after police intercepted them as they tried to loot valuables from a citizen in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, three street criminals were busy looting a citizen within the remits of I-9 police station. “The police intercepted them ensuing a shootout between the two sides,” they said adding that the dacoits opened indiscriminate fire killing two passers-by.

During the encounter, a policeman also sustained bullet wound while a mugger was also caught in injured condition as he tried to ran away from the incident site.

The two of his accomplices were able to flee away from the scene leaving behind their motorcycle. The police have taken into possession the vehicle and started search for the remaining culprits.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while injured were also given treatment at a nearby medical facility.

On February 06, a cop was killed after a police party was fired upon by criminals in Wah Cantt area of Rawalpindi.

According to police, a raid was carried out by Islamabad police authorities on the indication of an arrested accused in Rawalpindi.

“As soon as the police party reached the desired location, they were fired upon by criminals,” they said adding that a cop, ASI Shakeel Ahmed, sustained bullet injuries during the crossfire and died at the spot.

Read More: Police officer gunned down in Rawalpindi

The miscreants were able to run away from the scene.

Top police officials including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pothohar Syed Ali and SDPO Taxila reached the site soon after the incident.

SSP Pothohar said that they had launched a search operation to trace the culprits involved in the act. “Forensic experts have also collected evidence from the site,” he said.

