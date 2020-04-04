Passing-out parade of national, overseas cadets held at Kakul academy

ISLAMABAD: A passing-out parade of cadets of 141 Long Course, 60th Integrated Course, 10th Mujahid Course and 15th Lady Cadets Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

Cadets from Srilanka, Iraq, Palestine and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were among the passed out cadets, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Sher Afgan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Ger Afgan reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

Coveted Sword of honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Ahmed, President’s Gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Harris Sardar Chaudhry, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Under Officer Megolla from Srilanka and Chief of Army Staff cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Mahad Raza Khan from 10th Mujahid Course while Commandant Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ahad Amjad from 60th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Eesha Iqbal from 15th Lady Cadets Course.

