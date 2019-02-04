QUETTA: Passing out parade ceremony of the 62nd batch of Frontier Corps (FC) troops was held at Loralai Cantt in Quetta on Monday.

Haji Abdul Ghaffar, father of martyred FC Sepoy Mohammad Umar, was the chief guest at the event. A smartly turned out contingent of FC troops presented guard of honour to the chief guest.

Ghaffar thanked the Pakistan army for supporting the families of the martyrs and urged the passing out recruits to serve the nation with dedication and live up to the legacy of ‘Shuhadas’ .

It is worth mentioning that 86 per cent of the passing out recruits belongs to Balochistan.

During the course of their 22-week long training special emphasis was laid on firing, physical fitness and unarmed combat.

