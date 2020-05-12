Passport delivery issues of overseas Pakistanis resolved

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani diaspora spread across the globe reached out to the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat asking them to ensure timely delivery for their passports and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The complainants had asked respective departments to deliver the documents to respective Pakistan Missions while also requesting for the deliveries to be made at individual addresses of Pakistanis.

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat took cognizance of the matter and issued notices to the interior ministry, passports director-general and the NADRA chairperson seeking reports on the matter.

Authorities informed that thus far 9,576 passports have been dispatched to various Pakistan Missions abroad whereas 463 passports have been sent to Malaysia by the passports department.

The validity period of the passports has also been extended by one year to save further inconvenience to expats.

Earlier on May 8, The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced a massive undertaking related to Pakistani expatriates living in America.

According to details, NADRA mega centers have been tasked with collection of airfares for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tickets from family and relatives living in Pakistan.

Pakistani diaspora living in the United States, willing to fly back home but unable to support tickets costs have been kept in mind before making the decision.

