Past governments neglected youth, says Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar says governments in past neglected youth of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Program in Islamabad, here today.

Dar said youth of the country supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 General Elections, which helped us to form government. “We are paying special attention to uplift youth of the country.”

Terming the establishment of first Youth Council, as a step to autonomous the youth of the country, the SAPM said the council will represent youth of the country at the international level.

The Kamyab Jawan Youth program comprises two categories: In the first category, the youth will be provided with loans from 100,000 to 500,000 rupees to start their business whilst in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from 500,000 to five million rupees.

Earlier on Wednesday, Usman Dar had told media that there was no proper mechanism to uplift the country s youth.

He had said the incumbent government has designed the National Youth Development Framework to mainstream the youth on an equal level.

