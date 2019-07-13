Past rulers plunged country into heavy debts for personal interests: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday held responsible former rulers for plunging country into the burden of heavy debts for their own personal interests, ARY News reported.

He said that in the past nation’s interest and priorities were negated and the institutions were ruined to satisfy personal interests of the past rulers.

“Due to wrong economic policies of the past governments, every child of the country is under heavy debt”, he continued.

He said due to remedial steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government the situation is becoming stable. The hard times are near to end, he maintained.

Earlier on June 12, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said masses want strict accountability of the corrupt people.

People want exemplary punishment to those who looted national kitty and plunged country into such position, he continued.

The looters will not be allowed to walk away at any cost as they have dented the country’s economy with their wrongdoings.

Buzdar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) movement against corruption has started delivering fruits and ruled out any chances of financial irregularities in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

