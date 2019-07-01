Those who remained in power for last 10 years will go to jail: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said, those who remained in power for last 10 years, will go to jail, ARY News reported.

Addressing in a ceremony in Islamabad, he said the incumbent government has introduced a transparent system of accountability in the country, those who looted the national exchequer will be held accountable.

He said twenty-four trillion rupees loans were taken by last two regimes but no major development was carried out.

The minister said 9 trillion rupees were given to Sindh, but the money went to Dubai and London.

He said Governor Sindh Imran Ismail is a ‘magician’, who will bring change within 48 hours when Imran Khan say.

Mr Chaudhry expressed the confidence that the country’s economy will take off this year. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan country will move forward on the path of progress and development.”

Commenting on the recent meeting of the PML-N lawmakers from Punjab with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the government has not carried out anything like Changa Manga. “PML-N lawmakers meeting PM after being disappointed by the party’s policies”, he continued.

The minister said a comprehensive plan has been prepared to link the industries and agriculture sector with the research institutions.

Fawad said the Ministry of Science and Technology has been revamped to promote the culture of science and technology in the country.

He said the budget of the ministry of science and technology has been brought at par with other major ministries. This reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

