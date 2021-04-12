Countrywide protests: Patient dies in ambulance due to traffic jam in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: In a shocking incident, a patient died in a private ambulance when it got stuck in the traffic mess caused by the protesting activists of a religious party in Bahawalpur on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ambulance was carrying a patient struggling for his life to the hospital when it got stuck in traffic near Sutlej River. Sources said that the patient’s attendants pleaded with the protesters to give way to the ambulance but the enraged protesters reportedly refused to give way to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the patient breathed his last in the ambulance.

Read More: Lahore suffers vast traffic jams as religious party calls for protests

Earlier today, large swathes of the metropolitan city were at a standstill after a religious party’s called for protests had disrupted local traffic in over 22 points causing massive congestion.

The people in Lahore suffered traffic jam and bottlenecks for hours as many major highways and thoroughfares had been blockaded by some protestors staging sit-ins. Yateem Khana Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig, Daroga Wala Chowk, Burki Road, Bhatta Chowk, Walton Road, Canal Road, among other areas remained congested with traffic flow suspended.

