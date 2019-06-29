Web Analytics
Hundreds stuck in Muree’s Patriata chair lifts, rescue operation underway

Video

MUREE: A chair lift wire detached from the pulley due to a ferocious typhoon today (Saturday) engulfing a popular tourist destination, ARY News reported.

A popular visiting spot in Muree, the elevated chairlifts met with a malfunction resulting in hundreds of getting stuck in the air precariously.

The rescue operation to retrieve and rescue all chair lift riders is currently underway which may face delay and difficulty due to inclement weather in the valley.

According to the latest details, 27 people have been successfully rescued due to tireless efforts of the rescue operatives in the area.

The Patriata chair lifts in Muree are a main tourist attraction, It is the highest point in the area and the hills stand 7,500 feet above sea level.

