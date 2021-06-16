Patwari posts: 18 held for appearing in test for others in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested as many as 18 imposters for appearing in typing test for patwari posts in place of the candidates, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the imposters were identified through the biometric system. 11 of them were taken into custody during the test in Sahiwal while seven others were arrested in Chichawatni.

Sources said that imposters had taken Rs0.5 million from each candidate to get them passed in the recruitment test.

Last year on October 7, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated a probe into the alleged forged recruitments via Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in at least three provincial departments under Sindh government.

According to the details of the case, NAB had said, in some 30 vacancies across three provincial departments the names successful candidates, that were qualified via SPSC, were scrapped and replaced with bogus officers.

The details of the case divulged by the anti-corruption watchdog alleged that the forgery took place in the SPSC exams of 2018 which saw bogus placements in three provincial departments of Sindh.

