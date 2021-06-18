Paul Walker’s daughter to appear in final Fast & Furious film?

The Fast & Furious franchise lost one of its biggest stars, Paul Walker, in a fiery crash in 2013, but his legacy has been carefully kept alive by friend and co-star Vin Diesel, who recently hinted at Walker’s daughter joining the Fast world.

Talking to E! News about the upcoming film in the franchise F9, Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the high-octane franchise, shared why it means so much to him that Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, was kept alive in the Fast cinematic world, saying that his brotherhood with the actor goes beyond the franchise.

“The studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology,” he revealed, adding, “And to that end alone, you have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise,

Diesel, 53, was then asked whether Paul Walker’s 22-year-old daughter Meadow Walker, who was just 15 when she lost her father to speed, would ever walk in her father’s footsteps and join the franchise, to which he gave a carefully vague answer.

“I would not count anything out,” said Diesel, who is also Meadow’s godfather. “Let me just… without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”

If that wasn’t enough to get fans’ hopes up, Fast star Ludacris also hinted at Meadow’s involvement in the franchise earlier this month in an interview with SiriusXM, sharing that she has “constantly” been on set to help the team ensure that Paul Walker’s legacy was incorporated in F9.

