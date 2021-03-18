WATCH: Pawri girl Dananeer’s belated birthday bash for Hania Aamir
Dananeer Mobeen rose to viral fame as Pakistan’s ultimate pawri girl and she sure seems to be living up to that moniker as she threw a fun, albeit belated, birthday bash for actor Hania Aamir.
The Islamabad-based influencer shared videos from the surprise birthday party on her Instagram story, making sure to tag Hania, who was seen walking towards them in a chic, black outfit, clearly surprised.
She could also be seen mouthing, “It’s not my birthday!” The 24-year-old celebrates her actual birthday on the 12th of February.
Clad in a black, high neck top with puffy sleeves, and black pants, Hania looked every bit as stunned as the party-throwers could’ve aimed for, and covered her face with her hands in happiness.
From the looks of it, the decor theme was kept classy and chic, with a green and gold cake complimenting a green and gold balloon arch with a ‘Happy Birthday Hania’ banner.
It sure has been one long birthday party for Hania!
