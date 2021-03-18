Dananeer Mobeen rose to viral fame as Pakistan’s ultimate pawri girl and she sure seems to be living up to that moniker as she threw a fun, albeit belated, birthday bash for actor Hania Aamir.

The Islamabad-based influencer shared videos from the surprise birthday party on her Instagram story, making sure to tag Hania, who was seen walking towards them in a chic, black outfit, clearly surprised.

She could also be seen mouthing, “It’s not my birthday!” The 24-year-old celebrates her actual birthday on the 12th of February.

Clad in a black, high neck top with puffy sleeves, and black pants, Hania looked every bit as stunned as the party-throwers could’ve aimed for, and covered her face with her hands in happiness.

From the looks of it, the decor theme was kept classy and chic, with a green and gold cake complimenting a green and gold balloon arch with a ‘Happy Birthday Hania’ banner.

It sure has been one long birthday party for Hania!

