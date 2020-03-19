‘Pay employees instead of rent’, landlord advises his restaurant tenants

Amid severe financial crisis faced by restaurants owing to coronavirus pandemic, an investment company announced an unprecedented offer, advising its restaurant tenants to pay their employees instead of the rent.

In a Facebook post, Young Investment Company said, “In an effort to do our part, the company will not expect it’s Restaraunt tenants to pay April rent. We ask that you use this money instead to pay your employees and take care of your family. We will get through this together.”

The company’s downtown Jonesboro properties house several of the area’s favourite restaurants including Eleanor’s Pizzeria, Roots, Main Street Coffee, The Parsonage, and City Wok.

Hailing the offer, co-owner and executive chef at Roots Karl Lowe said, “This is a new experience for everyone.” He maintained, “I have been in this industry for 27 years and I have never seen anything like this.”

“We consider them family, we don’t consider them employees,” Lowe added.

The Parsonage chef said, “This past weekend, we saw a 60 per cent cut in attendance in what we were bringing in revenue-wise.”

“Mr. Young doing that for us this month…that money goes straight to the employees,” Myers said.

