PBM to launch app for medical assistance to needy people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has decided to launch an application for medical assistance to the needy people.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi on Sunday said the online application form has been designed to provide necessary funds in 7 days.

He said PBM had spent over two billion rupees on medical care to 12,500 patients last year.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has paid Rs 1.8 million fine for the release of prisoners, languishing in jails for non- payment of fines, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said.

The PBM got released 53 such prisoners recently from different jails on payment of fines of up to Rs 50,000 each.

Aon Abbas Buppi said PBM was aware of the problems of the poor prisoners, who continue to languish behind bars for not being able to pay the fines, while the well to do get away scot free.

He said PBM pays the fine of poor prisoners involved in minor crimes and does not pay the fines of prisoners convicted in heinous crimes.

